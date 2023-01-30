Kofi Kingston Reflects On The Most Memorable Finishing Maneuver He's Taken

In professional wrestling, finishers are one of the most important tools in a performer's move set. The right finisher can become a defining trait of one's character, and that has become the case for countless wrestlers over the years. Speaking on the "Out of Character" podcast, New Day's Kofi Kingston looked back on the finishing move that has stuck out the most in his memory over the years, and it may not come as too much of a shock considering the person it was delivered by.

"The F5 from Brock [Lesnar]," Kingston said. The former WWE Champion joked that people say he was only in the ring with Lesnar for five seconds, but it was actually seven. "I think a lot of people were surprised with how quickly it happened, you know?" Kingston continued. "I don't get paid by the hour, so ... it was the most money I've made in the least amount of time, aside from the Rumble last year." Kingston, who is known for employing wild acrobatics to keep himself from being eliminated in the Royal Rumble each year, is referring to the 2022 event. In that match, Kingston was pushed off the top rope and was meant to grab onto the barricade on the outside, but his feet unfortunately hit the ground, eliminating him.

Kingston remembers the F5 from Lesnar less for the actual physical impact of the move and more due to the shockwaves it created in the wrestling world, as "Kofi-Mania came crashing down in seven seconds." Despite the genuine frustration that many fans felt in the aftermath of Kingston's title loss, the 15-time tag team champion seems to have taken it all in stride and with good humor.

