Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status

There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.

There had been a lot of talk about what Warner Bros. Discovery would allow AEW to do following Jay's death. While AEW talent honored Jay with armbands during the January 18 episode of "Dynamite," it was reported that AEW was denied airing a special tribute show for the fallen ROH legend. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer later reported that Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn't even allow Mark on TV.

Things turned around rather quickly, however. In his latest report, Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mark has been given the greenlight to appear on AEW programming going forward. Meltzer said Tony Khan pushed hard to turn things around. Khan himself mentioned that he fought to change the mind of Warner Bros. Discovery executives during an appearance on the "Battleground" podcast.

In the past, Warner Bros. Discovery had been against having The Briscoe Brothers featured on TBS or TNT due to Jay's homophobic tweets back in 2013. For many years after the fact, Jay apologized for those tweets.

Mark defeated Lethal in an emotional singles match to close out the latest episode of "Dynamite." Just before the show went off the air, Mark held up both ROH World Tag Team Championships high at the entrance ramp, and on the big screen was an in memoriam image for Jay.