Rhea Ripley Reveals New Royal Rumble Entrant

WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio training in the ring for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley confirmed that her "Dom-Dom" will be one of the entrants in the men's Rumble match.

In the video, Dominik talked about his dad, Rey Mysterio, not teaching him about the Rumble match, like Ripley is doing. Ripley also commented about Rey, not teaching his son.

"He's [Rey Mysterio] never helped me when it comes to a – the Royal Rumble. Especially since he's one of the longer-lasting wrestlers in there. No, he's never given me a word of advice about it," said Dominik.

"Teaching Dominik has been a breeze, he is a very fast learner. I am actually surprised that Rey did not try more with him. He wasn't teaching him the ways of the world and how to get better. That's what we are here for. He's been excelling and exceeding and he's made it further than he ever would have been if he was with his father still," said Ripley.

Later in the video, Dominik predicted that he will be throwing his father over the top rope, while Ripley noted how she is a "whole different type of animal right now" and is going to win the women's Rumble match. According to the latest betting odds, Ripley is the favorite to win the match. Ripley also mentioned in the video that she was the runner-up in the 2021 Rumble match, and this time she's not going to be a "team player."

The 36th annual Royal Rumble is set for this Saturday and will be held at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.