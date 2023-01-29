Former AEW Personality Holds MJF In High Regard

Despite exiting AEW last summer, Dan Lambert expressed his acclaim for the company's current world champion, MJF.

"I think [he] is one of the few people who could've gotten over in any era of professional wrestling since I started watching until now and fifty years from now, I think he'd still be in the position to get over if he was wrestling at that point in time," Lambert told Bill Apter on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. "He's that good."

Lambert highly praised MJF for his skills on the microphone and said he felt that his in-ring skills were "almost secondary", elaborating that he had the ability to draw interest from the crowd in his storylines and his characters. He also compared MJF to one of his personal all-time favorites, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

"I think [he's] one of the greatest in the ring of all time, and when I started watching MJF, it's the exact same thing I started thinking about," Lambert said. "That guy, he's the second coming of Roddy Piper."

Lambert first appeared in AEW in July of 2021. He later aligned himself with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, feuding with the likes of Inner Circle, Cody Rhodes, and "Hangman" Adam Page before leaving the company.

"One of the things you made sure you did when you were backstage in AEW when MJF grabbed the mic was to stop in front of the monitors in the back or run over to the curtain and open it up just to see the fans and their reaction to him."

