New Photo Shows William Regal Backstage At WWE Raw Is XXX

It appears William Regal is firmly part of Triple H's think tank in the WWE.

Soon after Regal left AEW for WWE this month, a PWInsider report confirmed the official title for his new role in WWE — Vice President, Global Talent Development. At the time, there was speculation that Regal had taken on "a non-televised role" in his return to the company. However, exclusive backstage photos released by WWE from the recent "Raw is XXX" shows Regal sitting in Gorilla position alongside Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, and Bruce Prichard, Executive Director of WWE's Creative Writing Team. As such, Regal sitting with a headset during the live broadcast of "Raw" could be an indicator that the legendary wrestler is helping Triple H & Co. with day-to-day creative processes, and has assumed a bigger role than previously expected.

At the time of Regal's AEW departure, AEW President Tony Khan made it abundantly clear that Regal requested his release in order to coach his son Charlie Dempsey, who is presently a member of the "WWE NXT" roster. Subsequently, several reports suggested that, as part of the conditional exit clause, Regal wouldn't be allowed to appear on WWE programming until 2024 at the earliest. It's worth noting that Regal has not addressed any of the reports on his "Gentleman Villian" podcast, going radio silent since his AEW exit.

During his previous run in WWE, Regal severed as both an on-screen authority figure and backstage producer on the "NXT" brand. He also held the position of WWE Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting and was instrumental in the hiring of several wrestlers who are now stars on WWE's main roster.