AEW Star Claims Elias-Ezekiel WWE Angle Was His Idea First

Page continued, "And then, when it was pushed on me to bring them [the dual characters] to television, I was offered an ultimatum where it was like, 'on your exit, you can either turn on your tag team partner [Josh Alexander] and feud with him, or you do Karate Man on TV.' So, I decided to go with Karate Man. In my mind, I was like, 'this will be fine, as long as it gets presented as two separate people.' So there has to be both Ethan Page and Karate Man on the show."

Page then explained why WWE executed the idea properly, while Impact never truly understood his vision.

"Nobody understood it [the idea], or they chose not to," Page lamented. "Either way, it's fine, I couldn't control everything. But then, about a year later, I see on WWE that they do exactly what I wanted to do — with Elias. And everyone loves it, raves about it, calls it a genius idea. And I'm thinking, 'hold on, I killed the business on a show that nobody really saw, but this guy — and it was awesome, more power to him — gets praised heavily.

"The part that sucks is that, when it comes to comedy, everyone has their own style. But my style is very serious, though that sounds stupid. My thinking was that, the more serious and on the nose you treated Karate Man, the funnier it is. I felt, if we treat the two characters as separate people, and that you have to take it seriously, people will think it's hilarious."

In conclusion, Page hinted at the possibility of bringing back The Karate Man to AEW or to another indie show.

"The Karate Man lives, which is good news," Page stressed. "He'll be around forever. I'm putting him in another project. Coming soon!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit #SmallTalk Podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.