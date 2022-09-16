Backstage Update On Ezekiel's Future In WWE

The Monday night after WrestleMania 37 saw a new star debut in WWE. That's the night Elias' younger brother Ezekiel appeared on "WWE Raw" for the first time. Despite what Kevin Owens kept telling us, the two insisted they are different people.

However, we haven't seen Ezekiel or any of his family members in weeks, ever since Owens viciously attacked Ezekiel, slamming him against the ring apron with a powerbomb. Ezekiel was hospitalized. Now, it seems as if we have a sad update for fans of Elias' younger brother.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Ezekiel has been delisted from WWE's internal roster. Instead, however, the older brother to Ezekiel has been relisted as of last week. This would appear to mean that Ezekiel will fade back into obscurity, and when the time is right, Elias will return to regular action in WWE.

Why WWE can't have both brothers appear is anyone's guess. We know they are separate people, again despite the word of Owens, as the two appeared in multiple segments together.

Even though Elias appeared a few times during Ezekiel's run, he hasn't appeared in the ring for a match since the July 19, 2021 episode of "Raw." He lost his last match under the Elias name, as he unsuccessfully took on his former tag team partner, Jaxson Ryker, in a Symphony of Destruction match. Not too long after this, Elias would burn his guitar, and declare Elias, himself, dead. His resurrection could be in the near future.