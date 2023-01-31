Roxanne Perez Gets Excited About New NXT First

Roxanne Perez has racked up plenty of surreal moments in recent months, seeing her career skyrocket after winning the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship in December 2022.

On the most recent episode of WWE's "The Bump," the young superstar opened up about reaching yet another milestone recently: getting her own t-shirt in WWE's store. WWE announced Perez's first t-shirt, one of the most popular items of pro wrestling merchandise there is, this past week. The shirt features the rookie wrestler's name and her nickname, "The Prodigy," on the front.

"That was another surreal moment, because that's one of the goals, getting to the WWE and having your own merch," Perez said on "The Bump."

"I feel like it wasn't very often growing up seeing a lot of the Divas have merch," the champion added. "That was one of my goals, just being able to have at least my own t-shirt, so that's super cool that I finally get to have that." Perez celebrated her debut on WWE's store earlier this week by tweeting that she's "dreamt about this so much as a kid."

The 21-year-old became the youngest NXT Women's Champion in the history of the title. She signed with the company last year and debuted in October when she was just 20 years old.

But she didn't arrive without experience as she began training to become a pro wrestler at 16 years of age, taking Greyhound buses from her hometown Laredo, Texas, to Houston to train with Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling school. Prior to WWE, Perez had worked for IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, GCW, and MLW, apart from independent wrestling companies.