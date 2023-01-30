Sheamus Has A Specific Goal In Mind For WrestleMania 39

Sheamus is a multi-time WWE world champion, but there's one particular title that has eluded him throughout his long WWE career. The Celtic Warrior recently appeared on "The Bump" and pointed out the Intercontinental Championship hanging on the wall behind him. While he's currently gearing up for his tenth Royal Rumble match, Sheamus is only interested in the title currently held by GUNTHER.

"All that's been on my mind for the last couple of years is that [Intercontinental] championship right there," Sheamus said. "I've already gone toe-to-toe with GUNTHER twice. My goal this year is obviously to take on GUNTHER one more time, end the trilogy at WrestleMania, and become the first-ever ultimate grand slam champion. I've been on this show multiple times, it's all I've talked about. I've been so close with the [Brawling Brutes] at my side lately, but this is still the goal for me."

Sheamus has seemingly done it all since debuting in 2009. In addition to being a four-time world champion, he's also a three-time United States Champion and a five-time tag team champion alongside Cesaro. The Irishman is also one of three people who have had the honor of winning King of the Ring, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

Should Sheamus challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, it will mark the fifth time he's ever contested for the prestigious title. He previously challenged Cody Rhodes in 2011, and then took part in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match for the vacant gold in 2015.

