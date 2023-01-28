Bill Apter Says These Two Companies Should Team Up To Buy WWE

With word going around that WWE is open for business when it comes to a sale, there has been plenty of speculation about potential buyers. One name that has come up as a possibility is Endeavor, the talent agency and media company that owns the UFC in addition to several professional sports leagues. However, it has been pointed out that Endeavor would likely need to partner with another buyer to make the transaction happen, and veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has one idea he believes could make it work.

"The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania," Apter said on the "WrestleBinge" show. "I want to see The Rock and his Seven Bucks [production company], and they're involved with Endeavor, the UFC people — if anyone is going to partner [to] buy the WWE, it's gotta be with him involved. That's the only way to keep that company out of the hands of what happened to WCW."

WCW experienced a tumultuous period leading to its final days, and corporate interference from its parent company, Turner Broadcasting, is one of the most commonly argued reasons for the company's demise. It seems as though Apter worries that WWE could face the same fate if purchased by a major conglomerate such as Comcast, unless somebody with a mind for wrestling such as Dwayne Johnson steps in.

Whatever happens in the months to come, it appears likely the process of a sale won't be quick, though it could be announced to the public as soon as an initial deal is struck. From there, whoever takes over will have the job of merging the companies over the course of a number of months, so it will be quite some time until fans can expect to see major changes to the product.