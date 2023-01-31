D'Lo Brown Comments On Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Since its return in 2004, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has become a featured staple of WrestleMania weekend. In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on "UnSKripted," WWE alumnus D'Lo Brown was asked by a viewer if he has any desire to be in the Hall of Fame.

"You always want to be with the best and the greatest, and I would love being a Hall of Famer," said Brown. "I think I'm in the hall of very good. I don't think I'm a Hall of Famer. I don't think I did it for as long enough and that's just my opinion."

Though Brown feels he isn't Hall of Fame worthy individually, despite being a four-time European Champion and one-time Intercontinental Champion, he believes the faction he was a part of, the Nation of Domination, should be in the Hall of Fame.

Brown also revealed which version of the Nation should be inducted. "It would have to be Ron [Simmons], Godfather, Mark [Henry], Rock, me. I think that's the one people most associate with. And don't get me wrong, I'd love for Owen [Hart] to be in there with us because I love Owen and I'm not going to sleep on Savio Vega and Crush, but I think the one that people resonate with is the five that I just laid out."

Of the five, only The Rock and Brown are not in the Hall of Fame as Simmons was inducted in 2012, Godfather in 2016, and Mark Henry in 2018. Should the Nation be inducted, they would join The Four Horsemen, The Fabulous Freebirds, D-Generation X, and the New World Order as the only factions in the Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "UnSKripted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.