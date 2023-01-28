Dax Harwood Reflects On WWE Release

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR had an incomparable 2022, holding the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Championships simultaneously during a portion of the year. However, none of this would have been possible had they not taken a leap of faith and asked for their release from WWE in 2020.

On the latest installment of "FTR with Dax," Harwood opened up about the massive wave of emotion he was feeling during the transitioning process. He admits that his wife likely had it even harder at the time.

"After we had just turned the offer down from WWE, we tried –- it was a crazy amount of money — she said, 'do whatever you think is right' ... which, she's the greatest in the world. But, 'do whatever you think is right,' and when reality set in and we finally got our release, I don't want to even know how she felt. She finally told me how she felt but I never want to put myself in that position 'cause she was worried.'"

Dax acknowledged that they left the biggest wrestling company in the world offering them good money because they ultimately needed to try something new.

This decision, of course, came with its fair share of anxiety and uncertainty, but Dax says he was confident from the get-go. "I was never worried about that because I knew that if I/we stayed with WWE, we would only get to a certain level."