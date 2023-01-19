Dax Harwood Recalls Spat Between Triple H And Randy Orton Over FTR

Though it isn't one of the longer-lasting trios in WWE history, FTRKO was a dominant force during their 2019 run on "WWE SmackDown." Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Randy Orton joined forces to collectively decimate opponents like The New Day, which included then-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. On the most recent episode of "FTR With Dax," Harwood reflected on how Orton first took a liking to FTR following a six-man tag team match between the trio and The New Day.

"We didn't call a lot of things," Dax explained. "We called a lot of it in the ring and we got to the back and he just, you know, [Randy] was astounded at how much we talked in the ring. He said, 'Do you guys do that all the time?' And I said, 'Yeah, that's kind of – we don't like to call a lot of things in the back.' And he said, 'That's how it used to be. When I was coming up with Hunter, and with Shawn, and with Flair,' and he started naming all these people — 'Adam/Edge. We felt it and we called it in the ring.' Then he said, 'Somewhere, in the mix, it changed and a lot of guys started calling it in the back.'

From that day forward, as long as all three men were on the same brand, Orton was pushing to highlight himself and FTR as a collective force. "That's the day he said, 'There's something here. This is something that I want to do.'"