Former Knockouts Champion Revealed As Gisele Shaw's Mystery Partner

Gisele Shaw hasn't had much luck with tag team partners in Impact Wrestling. She was granted one more opportunity at challenging The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on January 26, however Impact's Director of Authority Santino Marella was responsible for selecting her mystery tag team partner. As it played out, Shaw's partner was none other than former Knockouts World Champion Tara.

Tara received a big pop from the surprised crowd in Atlanta as Impact taped the episode on January 14 following their Hard to Kill pay-per-view. The 51-year-old was emotional as she shook hands with Taya Valkyrie to start the bout, however Shaw tagged herself in and never allowed the veteran back in the match. Tara eventually grew frustrated and entered the ring to flatten Shaw with her signature Widow's Peak. As a result, Jessicka pinned Shaw to retain the gold for her team.

Tara hasn't competed in an Impact ring since 2013. She's a five-time Knockouts Champion and a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Brooke Tessmacher. After a decade away from the company, Tara visited Atlanta earlier this month to witness her friend Mickie James compete in a Title vs. Career match against Jordynne Grace in the Hard to Kill main event. She also participated in post-show meet and greet sessions. Tara's pro wrestling legacy goes beyond Impact, though, as she is also a former two-time WWE Women's Champion under the name Victoria. She had a seven-year WWE run before departing in 2009. Years later, she made a surprise appearance in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match.