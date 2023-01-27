Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize

The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.

"There's so much more to it than you think," Wyatt said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "It's not just so cut and dry, the spooky man in the background. There's more to it. There's complexities that you haven't got to see yet. There's things I don't understand about it. And that's the beauty of it, is it's going to grow organically. But the story of it, I don't think, has been told yet, and once you understand what it really is and where it came from – in my childhood and who Howdy really is – it's much deeper than you think it is, then you would perceive it to be."

While the Howdy hasn't been seen since the January 16 episode of "WWE Raw" – appearing during a brawl between Bliss and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair – the eerie individual could make his presence felt during the 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday night. At the premium live event, both of Howdy's targets are performing in significant bouts. Wyatt is set to take on LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. Meanwhile, Bliss will challenge Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship.

