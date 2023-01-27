Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes' Recovery Process

Cody Rhodes has already been announced for the Royal Rumble this Saturday, but that isn't to say his return from injury — a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered back in June — has been easy. In fact, "The American Nightmare" has undergone a very specific training regimen in order to be ready for the show.

The latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has reported that in order to get in shape for Saturday's event, Rhodes went through a boxing training camp of sorts. In that time, he trimmed his body fat from 17.7% to under 9%. The boxing-style training camp also ensures that he'll be looking to push harder for a longer period of time. However, the outlet also noted that this doesn't necessarily mean Rhodes will be spending a hefty chunk of time in the match, just that he's conditioning his body for higher intensity for longer stretches.

Since his shocking return to WWE, Rhodes has only competed in nine televised singles matches, winning every one of them through a combination of pinfalls, disqualifications, and even count out — with his last contest coming at WWE Hell In a Cell last June, in which he competed with a fully torn pectoral muscle. Despite his limited match count, and the fact that plenty has changed in his absence, the former Intercontinental Champion remains one of the fan favorites heading into the Royal Rumble. Throughout his comeback, he's made it very clear that the intention is to eventually challenge for the WWE Universal Championship.