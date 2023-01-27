Corey Graves Believes This Raw XXX Moment Will Go Down In History

WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" on January 23. While the show drew some criticism over the lack of women, other segments stood out as iconic moments that may be remembered fondly for years to come, including the passing of the torch moment between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. During the latest episode of "WWE After The Bell," Corey Graves praised the exchange for leaving its mark on history.

"It wasn't just nostalgia. It wasn't just feel-good," Graves said. "Think of the moment where you saw the American Badass Undertaker and Bray Wyatt in that little exchange that we still don't know what was said, and I have a feeling we probably never will. It's going to go down in history like at the end of Rock and Austin at WrestleMania 19... I feel like this Bray and Undertaker exchange can kind of live on like that."

To make the segment even more memorable, Graves praised the performance of LA Knight, who ate a Sister Abigail prior to Wyatt and Undertaker's interaction. "I was extremely impressed... and what the WWE Universe got to see was that LA Knight belongs," Graves stated. He recalled how sometimes when current stars interact with legends on-screen, they get caught up in the moment. For Knight, though, he brought the same intensity that he always does, even with "The Deadman" standing across the ring from him.

Graves also reflected on how WWE has a rich history and a deep pool of legendary talent. While he doesn't want to see legends "paraded around" all the time, he does wonder why WWE doesn't bring in these legends for sporadic appearances on random episodes to set up moments like the one fans witnessed with Undertaker, Wyatt, and Knight on "Raw XXX."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After the Bell" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc.