Sami Zayn Questions His Ability To Handle This Big WWE Responsibility

Despite receiving praise throughout his WWE career, Sami Zayn has seen himself become a major part of the dominant Bloodline faction and story over the past year — resulting in many fans musing about Zayn potentially being the man to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Appearing on "BT Sport," the "Honorary Uce" Zayn addressed whether or not he believes he has the capabilities to be the next face of WWE.

"I could win the world title, I could carry it for a while, I could go and do talk shows," Zayn said. "I don't know if I'm that guy that you could necessarily hitch your wagon to for the next 5-10 years and like, face of the company for the next 5-10 years. Just if nothing else, because I'm somewhat realistic about my physical, you know, like, I'm not as big as say Roman or Cena or Brock or whoever and that's typically the guy who is the head of that scene because they want a certain projection I think for the long haul."

Zayn does not have the typical look or style of who WWE chosen their top stars to be — plus Reigns and John Cena before him were both created within WWE whereas Zayn made his name outside the company. While Zayn may not be the top guy over the next 5-10 years, many pro wrestlers have found success within WWE despite their original positioning not lending itself towards that, such as Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston — two men that have seen their rise to prominence compared to Zayn's current journey.

