Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star

This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.

And at the WWE Royal Rumble press junket, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman wondered whether a match with the "Beast Incarnate" could be of interest to the champ, seeing as how that would undoubtedly be a marquee matchup come April.

"You know what? I'll take the challenge," Theory declared. When asked again, he doubled down, adding "If that's the challenge, I'll take the challenge." Across two nights in April from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania will be "going Hollywood." So when it was reiterated that a bout with Lesnar seemed like a marquee matchup, he didn't hesitate to say "Sounds like Hollywood to me." The youngest-ever Money in the Bank winner would want things a certain way, though.

"Definitely No Disqualification," he offered up when asked how he'd want this fight to go down. But if you think that'd be for his benefit, think again.

"Just because Brock's definitely going to need all the weapons he can use," Theory declared.

Video and a full transcription from Wrestling Inc.'s interview with Austin Theory will be available shortly on the website and on our social media platforms.

