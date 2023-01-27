Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend.

On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"

Earlier in the segment, Austin Theory vowed to win the Royal Rumble, until he was interrupted by The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who proceeded to mock the United States Champion for believing he has a shot on Saturday. The Miz also stepped out after Theory referred to himself as "the biggest star in WWE," as the A-Lister declared his entry into the Royal Rumble as well. Eventually, Lashely hit the ring and took out everyone until he was ambushed by Lesnar.

With Lesnar and The Miz entering the Men's Royal Rumble, the confirmed list of participants can be seen below.

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz and Brock Lesnar. 12 more spots TBA.

Meanwhile, all three members of Damage CTRL — Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY — and Xia Li were among the superstars who declared the Women's Royal Rumble on Friday. Also, as noted earlier, Lacey Evans is now a confirmed participant as well.

The updated list of participants for the Women's Royal Rumble can be seen below.

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Xi Li and Lacey Evans. 18 more spots TBA.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the 36th annual Royal Rumble which begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.