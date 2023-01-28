Several Potential WWE Royal Rumble Entrants Backstage In San Antonio

While it's well known that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be two of the wrestlers to be in the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match, there have been some other potential entrants revealed by Fightful Select.

Some of those that are backstage in San Antonio and are considered potential entrants include Big E, who Fightful noted was "jacked," Chad Gable, Otis, Titus O'Neil, Xavier Woods, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, and Pat McAfee. It's worth noting that Fightful was also told by one talent that they've even heard McAfee's name mentioned for the Rumble.

For the women's Royal Rumble match, Doudrop has been training since a month ago for her in-ring return, while Dana Brooke spoke as if she had a match later today, though she was never officially announced. As of Friday night, Shotzi is planned for the women's Rumble match and Michin is planned to be in the match too. Some names that have been previously announced include Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Emma, and Shayna Baszler.

The 2023 Royal Rumble is taking place Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Besides the men's and women's Rumble matches, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Kevin Owens, while WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be defending her title against Alexa Bliss

Also, there will be a Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. This will be Wyatt's first Royal Rumble appearance since 2020 when he defeated former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson in a Strap match for the WWE Universal Title.