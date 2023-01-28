Seth Rollins Addresses Cody Rhodes Being WWE Royal Rumble Favorite

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins has never been one to shy away from a hot take. In fact, he dropped a pretty big one today, saying All Elite Wrestling star (or former star?) CM Punk is "a cancer" and he should "stay away" from WWE. But the "Straight Edge Savior" wasn't the only wrestler with an AEW connection"The Architect" discussed ahead of this year's Royal Rumble event.

While speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE 2K23 Royal Rumble weekend hands-on event, Rollins also commented on recent rival Cody Rhodes, who will be making his return to the ring in the Royal Rumble match after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last June. Despite the vignettes from the past few weeks showing Rhodes' road to recovery, "The Drip God" doesn't think that everything "The American Nightmare" has done during that time is enough to secure a victory. "The last time we saw him, he was black and blue all over," Rollins said. "He hasn't wrestled a match. He's just going to come back in, throw 29 other dudes over the top rope and going to WrestleMania? Seems a little far-fetched to me."

While he may not like Rhodes' chances in the Rumble, Rollins does respect his Hell In A Cell 2022 opponent. "Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes," he said. "The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he ... tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S-O-B. He's not coming back for anything but himself."

With both competitors in tonight's men's Royal Rumble match, it will be interesting to see how things play out if/when they come face to face.