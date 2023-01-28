Backstage News On Which Match Is Main Eventing WWE Royal Rumble

This year's Royal Rumble will be held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Alamodome stadium last played host to the Royal Rumble back in 2017. Those who are wondering what match will be tonight's main event won't have to wait because according to Fightful Select, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens will be the main event for the 36th annual Royal Rumble. Below is the full Royal Rumble match order, which is subject to change:

Men's Royal Rumble

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

A musical performance by HARDY

Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c)

As noted, the men's Royal Rumble entrants include a returning Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, and many more names. According to the latest betting odds, the favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match is Rhodes, while Zayn is the second favorite to win the match.

The entrants for the women's Royal Rumble match include several big names such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Dakota Kai, Emma, and IYO SKY. Ripley is the fan favorite to win the women's rumble match, while Lynch is the second favorite to win.

Our live ongoing coverage of tonight's WWE Premium Live Event is available here.