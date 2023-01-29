Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.

"I mean, I'm obviously beat up," said Ripley. "My knees aren't very good in general, so my knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. I'm feeling good now. I feel like it's because of all my emotions, I'm excited, so I've sort of been blocking everything else. If anything I can smell blood in my nose, that's definitely there. But my knee is good."

The "WWE Raw" star was close to winning the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match when she and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair were the last two in the ring, with Belair getting the win that night two years ago.

Ripley could possibly face Belair for her title or "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, that is if the two champions can hold on to their titles until then. Ripley is a former "Raw" Women's Champion, a title she won from Asuka at WrestleMania 37 and held until the 2021 Money In The Bank show.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns won against Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, and Belair retained her title against Alexa Bliss.

The full results of the 36th annual Royal Rumble are available at this link here.