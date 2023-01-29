Rhea Ripley On 'WWE NXT' Men Being Left Out Of Royal Rumble

WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble event is in the books, and there were plenty of takeaways when all was said and done. Rhea Ripley did what no other woman has done when she entered the women's Rumble at number one and went on to win the entire thing. The 30-woman match had plenty of surprises overall with three "WWE NXT" stars appearing, including "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman inquired about Ripley's thoughts on "NXT" stars appearing in the women's Rumble, but not in the 30-man match.

"I think it's amazing, I really do," Ripley said. "I love having 'NXT' superstars coming down and being part of the Royal Rumble... Obviously, I love 'NXT,' and I think it needs to get a lot more credit than it does. I think a lot more eyes need to be on it because there's a lot of upcoming stars. I wish there was more in the men's Royal Rumble, I really do, because the men's division in 'NXT,' they're no joke. They shouldn't be taken for granted at all. They're putting in the work, and they're hustling, and they're proving to everyone who the hell they are and really making a name for themselves. I'm excited to see which 'NXT' stars come up next."

While there wasn't much "NXT" representation at this year's Royal Rumble, the developmental brand will have its own spotlight on February 4 when NXT Vengeance Day emanates from Charlotte, North Carolina. Six matches are confirmed for the event, including Bron Breakker defending the "NXT" Championship in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller.

