Triple H Believes This WWE Star Stood Out In Men's Royal Rumble

History was made on Saturday night with a number of new WWE Royal Rumble records broken. In the men's Royal Rumble match, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered at number one and lasted until the final two with Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER was ultimately eliminated, but he did set the record for the longest performance in a Royal Rumble at one hour and 11 minutes. During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had plenty of praise for the record-breaker.

"There were a lot of people who had moments," Levesque said. "Logan Paul and Ricochet, one of the craziest things I've ever seen. Cody with the win, but GUNTHER going in there at number one with Sheamus, which is tough enough... But to have the performance that he did all throughout that hour. There was never a moment in that Rumble where you lost GUNTHER, where he just blended into the background. He stood out the whole thing. He's a star. He's an incredible talent. It's funny how many talents come to me when they walk through that curtain after they work with him, and say, 'Oh, my god, he's incredible.' He's a special talent, and he had a big night tonight. I'm excited to see where he takes it next."

GUNTHER started the Royal Rumble with his former rival Sheamus, who he later eliminated. The Intercontinental Champion also tossed out Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Being in the Rumble the entire time allowed GUNTHER to have notable encounters with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Omos, Braun Strowman, and Logan Paul. He came close to eliminating Rhodes, but the "American Nightmare" dumped him over the top to seal the deal.