Triple H Reacts To Cody Rhodes' WWE Royal Rumble Victory

Despite smashing his throne, constantly using a sledgehammer, or any of the other multitudes of winking jokes that Cody Rhodes made at WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's expense, Triple H still thinks that Rhodes is a "special talent."

Levesque was on hand at the post-Royal Rumble press conference to congratulate the Men's Royal Rumble winner, noting that the two share similar journeys. "I know what that's like. I've been in that spot, unfortunately, a few different times, and I admire what goes into it," Levesque said. Levesque famously returned from a torn quadricep to win the 2002 Royal Rumble, similar to Rhodes' return from a torn pectoral muscle.

Levesque went on to praise Rhodes for doing what neither his father nor his brother was able to do, "punching that ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, having that moment, to be out there, stand in front of that incredible crowd and do what everybody dreams of." Levesque said that while people make fun of pointing at the WrestleMania sign "are the people that will never get the chance to do it."

Levesque concluded his praise of Rhodes by addressing a previous comment from Rhodes, who says that he doesn't want Triple H to see Dusty Rhodes when he looks at Cody, but Levesque simply cannot.

"When I look at him I do see his dad," Levesque confessed. "I look in his eyes and I see his dad's eyes. I see Dusty. I see all the best things of Dusty and then I see something more. I can just see the greatness of his dad, amplified in his dad's son, and that's something special. He's a special talent, a special human being, and I'm very proud of that."