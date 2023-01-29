Lars Frederiksen Names Who He Believes Is WWE's Current Best Talent

Guitarist and vocalist of Rancid, Lars Frederiksen is well known for being a passionate and dedicated wrestling fan, and he is often vocal about his thoughts on the industry, whether that is about AEW or WWE. Following on from the Royal Rumble the popular musician had plenty of praise for one man in particular, the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

"Let's face it cause I've felt this way for a while. There's no one better than @Gunther_AUT in a @WWE ring as a pure singles wrestler," the guitarist said on Twitter. "Bold statement? Sure is. This is just my opinion. But then again opinions are like... blow me."

Gunther put on a great individual performance inside the Rumble this year, lasting for one hour and 11 minutes as he entered the match in the number one spot, and went on to be in the final two. Ultimately, he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes, but the "Ring General" certainly had a lot of people talking about him due to his efforts, which also saw him eliminate five other competitors including Sheamus, Booker T, and Drew McIntyre. His run in the Rumble was a history-making one at that, as he now holds the record for being in the match longer than any other competitor.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since an episode of "WWE SmackDown" back on June 10 of last year, defeating Ricochet to claim the gold. Since then he has been a dominant champion, defending the title regularly against the likes of Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio. Of course, he also had a series of classic matches against Sheamus last year, including their Clash At The Castle encounter which was heavily praised by fans and wrestlers alike.