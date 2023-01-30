Liv Morgan Comments On Recent Success In WWE

For someone with such humble beginnings in "WWE NXT," it's awe-inspiring to see how far Liv Morgan has progressed as a WWE Superstar. Just this past Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble, Morgan, and the eventual winner of the women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley, broke the record for the longest time in a women's Royal Rumble match at 61 minutes and 3 seconds.

The Rumble record is yet another important achievement for Morgan this past year, with the others being her Money in the Bank briefcase win, and the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship reign, while she also secured wins over big-name stars like Ronda Rousey.

"I've really appreciated the journey," Morgan told "Busted Open Radio" in a new interview. "I had so many times where I doubted if I would get to become champion, or kind of be, you know, the martyrs of the women's division. And so, I felt like I knew always, all along, that the journey was going to be worth the outcome."

Morgan notes that throughout the tireless grinding and hard work, she forced herself to keep focused on the goal of one day becoming a women's champion in the sport she has adored since childhood.

"You know, five-year-old little Liv would have died [to be in this position], and so, yeah, I felt like I just owed it to myself to see how good I could possibly be," Liv said. It's hard to deny that Liv hasn't done just that and pushed herself to her physical peak, as proven by her progress in the ring.