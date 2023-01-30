Cody Rhodes Felt This Was 'The Coolest Moment' At WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes booked his ticket to WrestleMania 39 by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, giving him the chance to point at the 'Mania sign, which he admitted in the WWE press conference is something that is seen as "a joke" when you're not working in the company.

The sign-pointing has been mocked at times on social media, with it being something audiences expect to see from now until the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Rhodes said the idea of actually doing it didn't register with him until the actual moment.

"It's not just pointing at a sign when you win the Royal Rumble, it's pointing at a sign and saying in 60-something days, at the biggest WrestleMania ever, you have the potential chance to go on last under the brightest lights, on the grandest stage," he said. "A ticket that no one in my family has punched, and I got to punch it."

Rhodes paid his respect to The Elite during his celebrations, hitting the '"too sweet" and gun hand gestures, and in the press conference thanked those that have helped him. "I really appreciate everybody ... helping me cultivate the American Nightmare and getting it here tonight," he said. The gesture was recognized by The Young Bucks who added the "too sweet" and gun hand gesture emojis to their Twitter bios.

Rhodes recalled how he witnessed Randy Orton win the Rumble and admitted he wanted to experience that as well.

"Just the thought, you're just the coolest I just want to do that, and add my name to that list, the list of superstars, wrestlers that have won the Royal Rumble ... man, we're doing something right."

