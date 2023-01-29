Cody Rhodes Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble kicked off the "Road to WrestleMania" in a big way, with multiple major stories coming out of the first premium live event of the year. While the show might've ended with The Bloodline saga taking a dramatic turn, it started with the return and triumph of Cody Rhodes in the titular Men's Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes entered the match as the 30th and final entrant, last eliminating the current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to win the match. Winning the Royal Rumble means a guaranteed World Championship match at WrestleMania, so when Rhodes appeared at the Royal Rumble Press Conference after the show, it didn't take long for him to be asked about the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I've been very careful about saying Roman's name," Rhodes admitted. The "American Nightmare" then notes that he has been talking about winning the WWE Championship since his return at WrestleMania 38, and he's always known that would likely mean a meeting with Roman Reigns in the future. "I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman... I can't tell you I am the best wrestler in the world, nobody can unless they're Roman Reigns. I'd like to think I'm number two."

While the stage isn't completely set for Reigns vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania, it is the most likely direction as of now for the company's top championship. To conclude his statement, Rhodes stressed the importance of not getting overwhelmed in the event that he does face Reigns this April. "If that is the situation we are walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before and I haven't... But I gotta finish the story."