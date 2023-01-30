Eric Bischoff Has Concerns About Dana White's Powerslap

Earlier this month, a new combat sports television show hit screens. "Power Slap: Road to the Title," created by embattled UFC president Dana White — who was filmed striking his wife on New Year's Eve - sees competitors slap each other in the face in an attempt to win the inaugural "Power Slap" tournament. Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff has made his feelings known about the series, which airs after "AEW Dynamite" each week on TBS.

"I can't watch it," Bischoff said on the "Strictly Business" podcast. "It just doesn't make good TV ... Unless you hear something that makes you care; now you're just watching two guys slap each other. Now, granted, it's a hell of a slap, but I can't see it working." Former WWE star and co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, Chris Nowinski, recently described the show as the "stupidest and saddest thing" he'd ever seen and pleaded with fans to not support it. Bischoff shared his thoughts on the effects "Power Slap" could have.

"There could be some collateral damage," Bischoff said. "When you have the kind of backlash, for example, from Chris Nowinski, that's not a little bit of backlash. Chris Nowinski, in his world, is a very influential person. People that follow Chris and believe in the same things Chris Nowinski does when it comes to CTE are gonna be very vocal about it ... network executives are averse, they don't like, and they avoid risk. And the backlash from 'Power Slap,' depending on how certain executives feel about AEW, could have a negative impact. I hope it doesn't, but it could."

