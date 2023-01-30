Update On Whether Dave Bautista Will Play Bane In DC Universe

Since departing the wrestling ring for the confines of movie stardom, Dave Bautista has done everything, playing a Marvel superhero, mowing down zombies, and even appearing in the sequel to "Blade Runner." But there's one role Bautista has long been seeking, Bane, even meeting with DC and Warner Brothers executives about the role, despite it not being cast at the time.

"I have had conversations with James [Gunn] about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," Bautista told Insider. "I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me."

Some thought Bautista's chances of portraying Bane were strengthened after Warner Brothers Discovery brought in Gunn, who directed Bautista in all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, to co-run DC Studios, but Bautista thinks there's more to the casting than his relationship with Gunn.

"I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it," he explained. "I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."