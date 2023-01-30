Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'

It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world.

"[He's] an incredible human being. Great person," Harwood said on the "FTR with Dax" podcast. "I could go on and on about his talents, but none of the fans would fully understand how good he really is. He is Randy Orton-esque good as far as putting himself in the right position. Never messing up. Never blowing up. You know, making things look so smooth – almost too smooth – which makes people think that the other guy is the one doing the good work when it's actually Spears."

Spears' in-ring work has not gone unnoticed by Harwood, who successfully teamed up with the former The Pinnacle member, alongside Cash Wheeler, against Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona of The Embassy on the October 14, 2022, episode of "AEW Rampage." When it comes to Randy Orton, who is considered one of the greatest and most consistent WWE performers of all time, Spears revealed on Twitter in 2020 that a match against "The Viper" is a clash he would like to have someday. Notably, the pair did collide once during Spear's tenure with WWE. Performing as Tye Dillinger, he lost to Orton at a WWE house show in October 2018.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.