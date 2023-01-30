Thunder Rosa Reveals One Of Her AEW Return Goals

Thunder Rosa doesn't know when she'll be able to step back inside the ring, but when she does, she's hoping to be an improved version of herself. The former AEW Women's World Champion relinquished the gold due to injury last year. Appearing on "Steven's Wrestling Journey," Rosa revealed what area she's looking to improve in when she's able to return.

"I wanna get better at promos, so I can be on TV more," Rosa said. "I'm taking some acting classes, singing classes, and I wanna show the world that I'm multitalented. I wanna do radio, I wanna do TV, I wanna do music. I wanna use all of that into my character."

Many criticized AEW's use of Rosa's on-screen time during her run as champion. The build for some of her matches, such as the Serena Deeb feud, left a lot to be desired, but her in-ring work was rarely in question. It seems that Rosa feels she can shake the perception that she's only solid in the ring if she's able to work on her mic skills.

Rosa's last match took place during the August 10, 2022 episode of "Dark: Elevation." She teamed up with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida to defeat Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose. Rosa's last singles match was against Jamie Hayter at Battle of the Belts on August 5, 2022.

In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Rosa said that she'll be back on the road with AEW in the near future. With that said, it won't be to perform on TV, as she still isn't ready to take bumps at this time. Rosa said she looks forward to seeing everyone at AEW again.