An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”

As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.

It was also noted that Hayter was pulled from this weekend’s planned appearance at Icons of Wrestling due to the injury.

Icons of Wrestling’s Jerry Sorrentino shared that it was Hayter who announced that she wouldn’t be at the event on Sunday.

He wrote, “Icons Of Wrestling – Collectorfest Comic Con, I just got a text and a call from Jamie Hayter. She won’t be able to make it tomorrow. I am really sorry as well as Jamie. She really wanted to come and meet everyone. Refunds will be issued. Jamie will be with us for all of the other shows scheduled this year.”

Hayter made her AEW debut on the October 23, 2019, episode of “Dynamite.” She would officially sign with the promotion in August 2021. Since her signing, Hayter aligned herself with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Rebel.

Full results of the AEW Battle of the Belts III are available here.

