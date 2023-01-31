Dax Harwood Recalls Indie Talent Accusing FTR Of Stealing Idea

Dax Harwood of FTR has looked back at the time an independent wrestling tag team accused him and Cash Wheeler of stealing their name. FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, left WWE in 2020 and needed a new team name. Harwood and Wheeler settled on Fear The Revolt, however, an independent tag team in North Carolina sent a cease-and-desist letter to FTR over the name.

During an episode of "FTR with Dax," Harwood recalled first realizing he had been accused of stealing the name.

"We had videos made and trademarked the name, and then I get a tweet from Caleb Konley, there's a tweet where we were tagged in it that said we had stolen their name," Harwood said. "I didn't respond to it, didn't say anything to it. Then maybe a couple of days later got a text from him that said, 'This is Caleb.'"

Harwood recalled telling Konley that he never once looked up the team to take their idea.

"I said, 'Dude, I had no idea that was your tag team name,'" Harwood recollected. "I said, 'If you think for the last however long that you guys have been teaming that I've been coming home on my day and a half off and looking up North Carolina independent wrestling instead of hanging out with my wife and daughter,' I said, 'You're sadly mistaken, dude.'"

Harwood said FTR ultimately won the legal battle, but AEW's Tony Schiavone convinced FTR to not even use The Revolt name since he felt Harwood and Wheeler were above that. Harwood said he spent thousands of dollars on the matter and said he still has heat with Konley and Zane Riley over it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit FTR with Dax and H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.