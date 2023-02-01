Charlotte Flair Discusses Insecurities

Ric Flair is one of the most legendary names in all of professional wrestling, but his daughter, "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, is already treading close to his accomplishments at just a little over a decade in the ring.

In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," "The Queen" contrasted how she and her father experience different insecurities when it comes to their work. "The Nature Boy" likes to keep his gimmick and persona alive, but Charlotte noted how she's become unconcerned about staying relevant to the WWE Universe.

"Someone in an interview asked me, 'When I was away, was I worried about someone taking my spot?' And I was like, 'Uh, no,'" Charlotte said with a chuckle. "Absolutely not. And I admit that. That's not ... like, I will always be someone in history, and like you guys said, probably in 20-30 years, I'll have way more respect than I do now."

Now that she's undeniably made her mark in the history books, Charlotte looks ahead to what her next goals will be, conceding that her hunt for glory may never be fulfilled.

"My insecurities are not even insecurities, it's just, nothing is ever enough. Nothing is enough. Like, my performance is never enough. I know that I still have room left to grow. I don't think I've peaked. Even though people might think that, if you look at my last run, even though I didn't defend the title like ever, I still got better every week on the mic."

Charlotte made a return to the ring on the December 30 "SmackDown," confronting Ronda Rousey and immediately challenging her to a match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey accepted the match and lost, and Flair began her 14th world title reign.