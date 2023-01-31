Baron Cobin Gave Two WWE HOFers Bottle Of Jack Daniels At Raw XXX

With last week's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," several faces from the show's past were brought back to pay homage and celebrate the longevity of the longest-running TV series in wrestling. One of the past stars who made an appearance was The Godfather (real name Charles Wright). Wright was seen interacting with Baron Corbin and JBL in a backstage segment, with Wright keeping track of who was and wasn't allowed into the backstage poker game. During a recent appearance on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," revealed that Corbin brought a bottle of Jack Daniels as a gift for Wright and another WWE legend as a sign of respect for the veterans.

"That's the first time I met this kid, right?" Wright said. "Then we're in the back, before we do the shoot, he comes and he hands me a bottle of Jack Daniels, man. And he goes, 'Here, this is for you and Undertaker for later.' And I'm like, 'Dude, thank you, man.' He showed that type of respect."

Though Wright declared he's too busy to focus on mentoring a younger talent, as JBL has done with Corbin, he was happy to see the kind of respect the performer showed him and his peer. Wright and The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, are longtime friends — both were members of a backstage group of friends known as The Bone Street Krew. As for the bottle of whiskey, the two have been known to share a drink now and then, with Jack Daniels as their standard beverage.