WWE SmackDown Ratings Rise As AEW Rampage Continues To Decline

"WWE SmackDown" received some major numbers before the Royal Rumble, while "AEW Rampage" continued its downward slide in the ratings.

Wrestlenomics released viewership information for the Friday night programs and "SmackDown" received 2,544,000 average viewers, up 11% from the week previous.

The key demographic is where the big numbers came in, however. "SmackDown" had an average audience of 878,000 aged 18 to 49, totaling a 0.67 P18-49 rating. That's the highest demographic number the program has seen since Christmas of 2020, which had the benefit of an NFL game for a lead-in. If you disregard that, this would be "SmackDown's" highest number since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 27, 2020.

"AEW Rampage" did not get much residual effect from the Royal Rumble weekend buzz. Friday night's episode only roped in 458,000 average viewers, the lowest the show has been since December 9.

From a key demographic standpoint, "Rampage" was watched by an average audience of 187,000 aged 18 to 49, totaling for a 0.14 P18-49 rating.

Looking back at last year, "SmackDown" is up both in total viewership and in the key demographic. Last year's episode had a total audience number of 2,217,000, down 13% from last Friday and the key demo was up 24% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, "Rampage" continues to decline from a year ago. Total viewership is down 24% and the key demographic is down by 44%.

"SmackDown" was main-evented by Kevin Owens taking on Solo Sikoa, while "Rampage" featured Hangman Page battling Wheeler Yuta and Jamie Hayter facing Emi Sakura.