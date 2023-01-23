WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Ratings (1/20)

Another week, another ratings report for "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage" has surfaced. Both shows aired this past Friday night (January 20). "SmackDown" emanated from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. "Rampage," which was recorded right after last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," was held inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "SmackDown" took in an average viewership of 2,257,000 on FOX. This is down from the January 13 episode of the show, which drew 2,326,000 viewers. As for the 18-49 key demo, "SmackDown" took in a 0.55 rating, which is the same rating as last week's show. The show earned second place on cable on Friday night in the key demo, only falling behind NBA on ESPN.

The most recent episode of "SmackDown" concluded with a contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between titleholder Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Owens ended up laying Reigns out with a Stunner as the show went off the air. Reigns and Owens will collide at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28.

As for "Rampage," the TNT broadcast had a total average viewership of 464,000. This is down from last week's total, which reached 513,000 viewers. "Rampage" was able to maintain the 18-49 key demo rating from last week, which is 0.13.

Showbuzz Daily reports that "Rampage" ended up at the number 16 spot in cable originals. The show placed 31st if you include broadcast primetime. This past Friday's episode of "Rampage" was headlined by a singles match between Action Andretti and Daniel Garcia.