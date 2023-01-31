WWE Hall Of Famer Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father 'So Proud'

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has been an emotional journey for the son of the late Dusty Rhodes, and one WWE Hall of Famer believes the "American Nightmare" is making his father's dreams come true.

".@CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair tweeted Monday night during Rhodes' opening segment on "WWE Raw."

Flair was one of the biggest rivals and closest friends to the elder Rhodes throughout his life and career. The "Nature Boy" had some of the earliest matches of his career against Rhodes during their days in the AWA, and Flair would go on to win the first of his 10 NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championships from Rhodes in 1981. Decades after Flair and his Four Horsemen faction feuded with Rhodes, the two men were elected into both the NWA and WWE hall of fames.

Rhodes' youngest son, Cody, is currently carving his own path to such a legacy.

After leaving WWE in 2016 and eventually helping start rival AEW with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson, Rhodes made the surprising decision to come back to his former company early last year. Rhodes said his decision to return to WWE was based on his dream to capture the WWE Championship, a world title his father never won throughout his decorated, 43-year career.

In his first match back with WWE, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and went on to beat Rollins in two rematches before a torn pectoral muscle forced him out of action for the rest of 2022. He returned this past weekend as the 30th entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. He won the match, giving him a clear path to a WWE Championship opportunity: challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.