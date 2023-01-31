Cody Rhodes Lists The Top Three Moments Of His Career

Cody Rhodes returned to the ring in a big way by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he admitted to "BT Sport" that "this is definitely number one for me" in terms of everything he has achieved throughout his career. "The American Nightmare" has done a lot in the wrestling world, both in and out of the WWE bubble. From his success on the indies to the work he put in for ROH, NJPW, and AEW, Rhodes has been involved in big moments, but winning the Rumble is something that he has always wanted to accomplish, being the first in his family to do so.

"Number one is this, I wanted this, I watched Randy do it I was in the ring with him when he eliminated Triple H, I wanted to be him," he said. " This is over 10 years ago, I thought it would be sooner, it didn't happen that way, but that was number one." Of course, winning the Rumble and getting to point at the WrestleMania sign was a big deal, and it guarantees the biggest match of his career during WWE's annual spectacular. However, there are two other big moments that stand out for him.

"Number two was my return at WrestleMania, and number three was All In because All In was like a Woodstock for wrestling, and I feel like all those people were here tonight too," Rhodes said. "Like, try it all, you like this you like that, I love wrestling and I bring pro wrestling with me everywhere."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "BT Sport" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.