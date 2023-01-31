WWE Hall Of Famer On Seth Rollins's CM Punk Comments: 'He Was Shooting 100%'

WWE Royal Rumble weekend was met with several memorable moments from the Alamodome in San Antonio, but one of the most talked about moments came outside of the wrestling ring. Before the event, Seth Rollins was interviewed by WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about a potential CM Punk return to WWE, leading to the former WWE Champion calling "Phil Brooks" a "cancer" and saying the former AEW superstar should "get away from [him] forever."

The comments amused WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the latest episode of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. The surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Rumble called the moment "pretty funny" but stated that Rollins was speaking his truth about Punk.

"He was shooting 100%," Booker said. "I'm just glad I didn't have to say it. I'm just glad people can't look at me now and be like I'm a hater. I keep my mouth shut, my momma always told me if you don't have something good to say about somebody, don't say nothing at all. You hear other guys that have been around the business, that feel and speak the same way about Phil Brooks and it's because of being around him."

Punk's status is currently unknown, as many within AEW don't want to see "The Best in the World" return at any point. Despite the reaction across the wrestling world, Punk has yet to comment on the situation.

"People stop thinking everything is a work," Booker said. "If I say something negative to the point about somebody being 'a cancer in the locker room,' I'm not playing, okay? That's not stuff you play around with, that's not an angle, that's just not. I know a lot of people out there that's not in the business that wants to think that but sometimes it's real, it's real talk."