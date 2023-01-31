Logan Paul Is Candid About Pre-WWE Royal Rumble Nerves

Pacing back-and-forth in Gorilla as he is about to enter the men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, Logan Paul admitted how nervous he was, asking, "What am I doing here?" The candid moment with the internet-personality-turned-part-time-professional-wrestler was captured on video and posted on WWE's social media pages.

"I swear to god, this is the craziest business on earth," Paul said, looking nervous. "How? Why? How am I here? What am I doing?" Paul then saw Triple H, who hugged him and told him to "kick some ass out there."

"First and foremost, I'm grateful because I was able to come back from a pretty bad injury, but also I'm nervous because of that," Logan said to the camera. "It's just been a minute. But it's good, it's good, it's good. Nerves are good, I've just gotta have fun."

Paul entered the match at No. 29 and had one of the biggest spots when he and Ricochet collided in mid-air as they both appeared to attempt a springboard clothesline against the other. The spot drew widespread attention online, gaining news coverage from around the world and reactions from several celebrities.

The social media star's entrance in the Royal Rumble match marked his first appearance in WWE since suffering several lower body injuries in a match at Crown Jewel against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul's performance against Reigns drew critical acclaim and raised hope for his WWE future despite several off-screen controversies surrounding the budding wrestling star over the past several months.