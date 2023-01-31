Former WWE Star Fandango Reportedly No Longer A Free Agent

Wrestling fans, the long national nightmare is over. After a year and a half of wrestling all over the independent circuit after his WWE release, the wrestler formerly known as Fandango, who not too long ago had teased a possible retirement possible retirement from the squared circle, has found a new home. And it's somewhere he's been getting rather comfortable frequenting over the past few months.

PWInsider reports that Dirty Dango has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. No details were provided on the length of the deal or when the two sides agreed to terms. However, Fandango would hit Twitter this afternoon to seemingly confirm the news while quoting his former boss Vince McMahon. "We make movies, pal," he tweeted.

Dirty Dango first debuted in Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory last October, unsuccessfully challenging Brian Myers for the Impact Digital Media Championship. After working a "Before the Impact" taping the next day, Dango disappeared from Impact, only to resurface again in January. Thus far, he's recorded three matches for the promotion, two of which are set to air in the coming weeks.

In addition to Impact and his tour of the indies, Dirty Dango had been most active with the NWA lately. Teaming with fellow former WWE star JTG to form the Dirty Sexy Boys, Dango had largely competed in the promotion's tag division, most notably reaching the Crockett Cup 2022 finals, where they were defeated by the Briscoe Brothers. It is unknown whether Fandango's Impact contract will end his association with NWA, or if he will continue to wrestle the ranks of both.