Jeff Jarrett Rebutts Reports Of Heat With Former ROH Executive

AEW and ROH are both now owned by Tony Khan, and one of his employees, Jeff Jarrett, has a history with the latter letters. However, tension wasn't as bad as reported back in 2017. Jarrett and "My World" co-host Conrad Thompson covered Jarrett's return to TNA/Impact in 2017, and addressed if he had any issues with ROH at the time when dealing with marquee name talent.

"Me and Joe Koff, I know we never had a sideways conversation," Jarrett said. "I was a little perplexed that kind of stuff was being reported." The issue was really between Ed Nordholm and the Hardy Boyz and if Matt and Jeff were going to re-sign with TNA. "I'm on one side saying, 'Hell yeah re-sign them, but if they're not going to, let's move on,' and it just got so complicated." These complications included Nordholm and Impact's parent company Anthem issuing a "cease and desist" letter to ROH for usage of the Hardys, specifically the "broken" persona of Matt Hardy, an identity that Hardy solely created while in TNA. Jarrett understood his company's past relationship with ROH, but reiterated that he had no ill will.

"We all started the same time in 2002. The years rolled along and our goals were obviously not aligned ... we shared talent from time to time and then we got our Spike [TV] deal and our talent wasn't as available ... then Joe [Koff] came to us from Ring Of Honor and look, a lot of water under the bridge, but as far as 'Jeff having any disdain or dislike for Ring Of Honor' that was all a bunch of wrestling nonsense ... I was aware of all that and I'm thinking, 'Hey man, that ain't me. That's Ed.'"

