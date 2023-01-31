Indi Hartwell 'Fires' Baby Wrestling While Talking WWE Royal Rumble Loss

Indi Hartwell looked fierce in her main roster debut in the women's Royal Rumble this weekend, but she has not taken her elimination from the match well– firing her former tag team partner Candice LaRae's infant son Quill, aka "Baby Wrestling."

The heartwarming and comical scenario was shared near the end of a video clip posted on WWE NXT's social media pages Tuesday morning. Hartwell was speaking to a WWE camera and recapping how she felt about her surprise entrance in the women's Royal Rumble match when LaRae, her former tag partner in NXT, walked up to her with Quill in her arms.

"Listen, buddy, the training didn't help, the training didn't help," Hartwell told Quill, cradling him in her arms and laughing. "You're fired!" LaRae laughed back, saying that Hartwell couldn't fire Quill.

"That's like firing your brother. You can't fire your brother," LeRae chuckled.

"Sorry buddy," Hartwell continued. "He'll get better at it, maybe next year. You'll get better at being my brother and we'll win it next year."

LaRae and Gargono took time off from WWE after the birth of their son last February. Leading up to LaRae's pregnancy, she and Hartwell were NXT Women's Tag Team Champions as part of her and Gargano's faction "The Way."

But Hartwell has made a name for herself on her own since LaRae and Gargano left WWE's developmental "NXT" program. The up-and-comer has become one of the faces of the "NXT" women's division and vowed 2024 would be her breakout year following the Rumble match.

"I'm feeling like it was a long time coming and it was about damn time," Hartwell told the camera. "I felt at home and I felt so comfortable out there and I felt like that's where I needed to be."