Candice LeRae Shares Special Post Following Johnny Gargano's WWE Return

Johnny Gargano made his jaw-dropping return to WWE on this past Monday's episode of "Raw."

Gargano's wife, former WWE "NXT" star Candice LeRae shared a photo Tuesday afternoon of her watching his return while holding their baby son, Quill, on Instagram. LeRae captioned the heartwarming moment, "He may not remember it, but I'll never forget it."

During Gargano's return, the former "NXT" Champion cut a promo about how his WWE comeback was due to wanting to show his child that the "biggest, most impossible dream can come true."

LeRae and Gargano welcomed their first child back in February. LeRae left WWE in May after being with the company since mid-2017. Her lone title reign in the company was as co-holder of the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. Her last WWE match was on July 6 at the "NXT" Great American Bash special, where she and Indi Hartwell lost the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles to Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY on "Raw") and Zoey Stark.

Before his return, Gargano's last appearance in WWE was on December 7. His last WWE match was two days earlier, on December 5 at the WarGames event, where he was part of Team Black & Gold in the Team Black & Gold vs. Team "NXT 2.0" match.

Gargano is just the latest former WWE star to make their return since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Hit Row, Scarlett, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis all have returned to the company since he took over.