Top WWE Star Reached Out To Logan Paul After Crown Jewel Injury

Logan Paul has revealed which top WWE star reached out to him after he suffered an injury at Crown Jewel. At that event, Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After the match, Paul got a call from one of WWE's biggest stars. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul revealed who that performer was.

"When I got injured at Crown Jewel, my WWE rep reached out to me, and she was like, 'Cody Rhodes wants your number, can I connect you?' You reached out 'cause you were just getting over your pec injury, and you were like, 'Yeah, dude, it'll get better and hang in there, these things happen, and you'll be back in no time,'" Paul recalled. Rhodes said he felt he had to reach out to Paul to show his support since he's a fellow in-ring performer now. Rhodes said he doesn't hesitate to spend money on a co-worker's venture, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's or John Cena's movies.

Paul initially feared that he tore his ACL during the match with Reigns thanks to a top turnbuckle dive onto the announce table. That ended up not being the case, as Paul was able to return at the Royal Rumble, eliminating Seth Rollins in the process. Ultimately, it was Rhodes who eliminated Paul. Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble and is going on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As for Paul, the seeds may have been planted for a WrestleMania showdown with Rollins.

